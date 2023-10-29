A teenager was killed in a trailer fire southwest of Monroe early Sunday morning, while three other people escaped.

Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue said the fire was reported about 4:30 a.m. at the Three Rivers Mobile Home Park, in the 13200 block of Elliott Road. By the time firefighters arrived, the trailer was engulfed in flames.

A nearby trailer was also damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

As temperatures drop, officials cautioned people to keep combustible materials away from heat sources and to ensure smoke alarms are installed in every bedroom — including in trailers and recreational vehicles.