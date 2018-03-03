The 16-year-old boy had been hiking with a group of three others.

A 16-year-old boy died after falling from the top of Rattlesnake Ledge near North Bend early Saturday morning, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue.

The teenager was hiking with a group of three others, and slipped from the rocky ledge while trying to take a picture.

King County Search and Rescue was already near the mountain, sometimes called Rattlesnake Ridge, responding to another incident when the call came in at 8:40 a.m. Officials found the boy around 9:15 a.m.

The drop from the top of the popular hike is about 100 to 200 feet, said Eastside Fire Captain Steve Westlake.

Fatal accidents from Rattlesnake Ledge are uncommon, Westlake said, but not unheard of.

The boy fell several hundred feet after slipping on icy terrain, the King County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday morning.

In the earlier incident, the search and rescue team was responding to an incident further down the Rattlesnake hiking trail. A woman with a non life-threatening head injury was transported to Snoqualmie Valley Hospital.