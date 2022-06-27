One teenager is dead and two others were in critical condition after they were pulled from Lake Stevens on Sunday, according to Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue.

Agency spokesperson Peter Mongillo said in a statement that responders were called to Davies Beach on Lake Stevens around 5:43 p.m. for a water rescue.

More than 100 people were at the Snohomish County park when responders arrived, and some good Samaritans had already pulled two of the unresponsive teens from the water, Mongillo said.

Emergency personnel began performing CPR on those two and preparing them for transport to the hospital while rescue divers went into the water for the third teen, he said.

Divers found the teen in 10 feet of water, pulled them to shore and began performing CPR, Mongillo said.

At 5:53pm, SRFR responded to Davies Beach in Lake Stevens for a water rescue. Three patients pulled from the water. CPR is being performed. The condition of victims is unknown at this time. We urge water safety during the first heat wave of the year. — Snohomish Regional Fire & Rescue (@SnoRegionalFire) June 27, 2022

All three teens were taken to Providence Medical Center, where one was pronounced dead.

The other two were in critical condition Sunday night. Neither were wearing life jackets, Mongillo said. Lake Stevens Police continue to investigate.