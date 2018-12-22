The stabbing victim was in stable condition as of Saturday morning, according to a King County sheriff's spokesman.
A 17-year old male has been arrested after stabbing another male at a house party in Woodinville.
The incident occurred Friday night, when a large group of teenagers gathered at an Airbnb house rental in the 13600 block of 196th Avenue Northeast, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s Office.
The partygoers were drinking and a fight broke out. The 17-year-old grabbed a knife and stabbed the other youth in the stomach area, said Abbott.
The stabbing victim, whose age was not immediately known, was transported to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition. He was upgraded to stable condition Saturday morning.
The 17-year-old suspect was arrested several blocks away and booked into youth detention on suspicion of assault, said Abbott.
