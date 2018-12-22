The stabbing victim was in stable condition as of Saturday morning, according to a King County Sheriff spokesman.

A 17-year old male has been arrested after stabbing another male at a house party in Woodinville.

The incident occurred Friday night, when a large group of teenagers gathered at an Airbnb house rental in the 13600 block of 196th Avenue Northeast, said Sgt. Ryan Abbott, spokesman for the King County Sheriff’s office.