PORTLAND, Ore. — A Vancouver teenager charged in juvenile court with starting an explosive wildfire in Oregon’s Columbia River Gorge by tossing a lit firecracker into the woods is set to return to court Thursday.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports a hearing will be held to determine the details of his restitution.
The teen pleaded guilty in February to eight counts of reckless burning of public and private property and other charges. District Judge John Olson sentenced the teen to more than 2 ½ months of community service and five years of probation.
The September blaze grew to 75 square miles (194 square kilometers) and forced evacuations, caused the extended shutdown of a major interstate highway and sent ash raining down on Portland for days.
Most Read Local Stories
- Most common job in Seattle isn't in retail anymore, and 4 out of 5 of these workers are men | FYI Guy
- 'Just sickening': Man accused of raping a woman in restroom of Ballard car dealership
- 'A demented social club': Dozens more charges filed in probe of Pacific Northwest wildlife poaching ring
- Meet the Seattle nun who infiltrated a gun company | Danny Westneat
- Seattle returns to Wells Fargo because no other bank wants city’s business
The fire and its aftermath have cost nearly $40 million and that figure could still rise.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com