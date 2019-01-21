The shooting followed some sort of altercation inside a car. Police were still investigating Monday and had few details and no suspects.

Police and the grandmother of a 16-year-old fatally shot Sunday afternoon outside the Renton Walmart identified him as Emarion Walker Black.

Reached by phone Monday, Walker Black’s grandmother, Glenda Gipson Bentley, said he was a “good kid” and father of two, with children ages 1 1/2 years and 6 months.

“I don’t know what happened. I don’t know anything,” Gipson Bentley said, declining to say more before checking with the teen’s mother.

Visibly distraught on Sunday, she appeared at the scene of the 2 p.m. shooting and stressed that her grandson was a “good kid,” according to TV footage captured by KIRO 7 and other stations.

“He come from a good family. We are well known in Washington state. He wasn’t involved in no kind of gang crap or none of that stuff.”

She added, “All this violence needs to stop.”

Walker Black (spelled as one word by police) was shot in the chest after a fight involving at least one other person inside a black Mercedes, according to Renton police Commander David Leibman. Walker Black then drove the car — not his but not stolen either — into the Walmart.

A bullet also hit nearby restaurant Pho 88, Leibman said in an email.

Police on Monday were still investigating and have not identified the person in the Mercedes. “We’re chasing down leads. No motive, no details that can be released at the moment and no suspect so far,” Leibman said.

A person who answered the phone at Walmart, which was closed Sunday because of a Saturday night fire, said no managers were available to speak because they were cleaning up the store.