Crews have been working to remove the sign since around 11 p.m. Thursday, when a car left the roadway and struck the exit sign post, according to the Washington State Patrol. The 17-year-old driver was killed.

A 17-year-old driver was killed when his car crashed into a road sign on Highway 99 near Seattle’s South Park neighborhood Thursday night. The northbound lanes remained closed at South Cloverdale Street on Friday morning.

Crews have been working to remove an overhead sign that was knocked down by the collision since around 11 p.m. Thursday, when the car left the roadway and struck the exit-sign post, according to the Washington State Patrol. The car landed in the center median and was engulfed in flames.

The driver died at the scene, the State Patrol said.

The northbound lanes will remain closed at 14th Avenue South until noon, according to the State Patrol. Police suggested drivers consider Interstate 5 as an alternate route, but several early-morning crashes were snarling traffic on the freeway, too.

Metro bus riders should expect delays on routes 60, 131 and 132, according to King County Metro Transit.