SNOQUALMIE — A 17-year-old boy died Tuesday after jumping into the Snoqualmie River from an overhead bridge, authorities said.

KOMO-TV reports the King County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter that the unidentified teen was found by King County divers and taken to Overlake Medical Center in Bellevue.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Abbott said rescue workers received a call for help before 4:30 p.m. Crews searched for over 30 minutes before finding the teen, who jumped from the Old Reinig Trestle into the river below.

The boy was said to have been with a group of other teens when he jumped into the river from a bridge at 396th Drive Southeast and Southeast Reinig Road.

No other injuries were reported.