A 15-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of another teen in an apparent fight over a girl in Marysville.

The Daily Herald reports the boy admitted in Snohomish County Juvenile Court Friday that his negligence was a factor in the death of 16-year-old Robert Myrick Jr.

Myrick died after the fight in the woods in August.

Prosecutors alleged that the suspect had delivered a fatal kick to the head after Myrick tripped over a log and was on the ground.

The boy remains on house arrest pending sentencing in April.

After the hearing, Myrick’s family said they opposed the outcome of the case, in part because it’s unlikely to produce a lengthy sentence.

Prosecutors are seeking 30 days behind bars, which is the higher end of what’s allowed by law for minors.

 

The Associated Press