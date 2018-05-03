Dayton School District teachers practiced swinging the bats as part of the new program, which also includes other preparedness training such as taking cover in the classroom and blocking the doorway with desks.

DAYTON, Columbia County — A rural school district in Eastern Washington is arming its teachers and staff with T-ball bats in case of an active shooter.

KING-TV reports that Dayton School District teachers practiced swinging last week as part of the new program, which also includes other preparedness training such as taking cover in the classroom and blocking the doorway with desks.

Teachers said they appreciated having the extra support.

Force Dynamics, which provided the training, said “almost everyone can swing a stick” under stress.

The Washington Education Association teacher’s union said they opposed forcing teachers to use any weapons.

Washington state Superintendent Chris Reykdal said bats are better than guns in the classroom but that security decisions are left to local school systems.