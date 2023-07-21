Any Swiftie worth their salt has a favorite Taylor line. This one likely missed the cut.

Ahead of the pop star’s back-to-back shows this weekend at Seattle’s Lumen Field, superfans lined up early Friday for a crack at Swift’s official merchandise booth, stationed outside the Seahawks stadium. The booth opened at 10 a.m. and closes at 7 p.m. Friday before reopening at noon Saturday and Sunday.

It’s the latest example of Swift Mania, which has swept across the states and into Seattle on the heels of her record-setting Eras Tour.

Ticket sales for the tour crashed Ticketmaster in the fall, resulting in a U.S. Senate committee hearing. Fans and wedding planners scrambled to make their special dates cooperate. The owner of a Maple Leaf craft store said she’d never “seen anything quite like this” as Swifties scooped up colorful beads to make friendship bracelets. And the concerts will attract tens of thousands of fans to Seattle, tourism dollars burning in their pockets, to celebrate Swift’s first Seattle shows in five years.

