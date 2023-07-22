By and
Karen Ducey: 206-464-8996 or kducey@seattletimes.com;
Luke Johnson: lujohnson@seattletimes.com;
Most Read Local Stories
- I-5 northbound ramp to James Street reopens after encampment fire
- How to navigate Seattle traffic this weekend (Taylor's Version)
- Bids to convert WA ferries to hybrid-electric pricier than expected
- Homicide counts are falling in U.S. cities. In Seattle? Not so much
- Wedgwood's double-trunk tree could be saved as archaeological site VIEW
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.