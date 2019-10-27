Kazu, which means “first” in Japanese, was born July 12, and can only be seen on weekends from late morning to early afternoon, according to the Point Defiance Zoo’s website.

According to the website, his name is “a good fit: the calf is the first tapir born in the zoo’s 114-year history, and Yuna and Baku, his parents’ names, are also Japanese.”

Like fall leaves, Kazu is changing colors: he has lost his stripes on most of his body, developing a pale backside like his parents, and is losing his baby spots on his head.