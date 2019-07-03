All lanes of northbound Interstate 5 in Centralia are closed as crews work to clean 1,800 gallons of used oil that spilled over three miles when a tanker truck rolled over on Wednesday morning.

The driver of the tanker truck is being investigated for possibly driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation (DOT).

The rollover was reported on Twitter around 6 a.m. by DOT officials, who warned that it was causing a six-mile backup at one point. The DOT said crews are working to clean up the oil as quickly as possible and open at least one lane, but officials urged drivers to delay travel or use alternate routes.

It’s likely, they said, that one or more lanes could remain closed through Thursday morning.

“The spill has left oil across all northbound lanes and has soaked into the surface,” WSDOT Tacoma Traffic said. “It means there are several miles of slippery roadway. We’re working to reopen at least one lane of northbound I-5 as soon as possible.”

Centralia – NB I5/County Line – All lanes BLOCKED! Tanker hauling approx. 4,000 gal of used motor oil. Unknown how much has escaped, it is still leaking. Driver arrested for DUI. This is going to be an ALL DAY event. Hazmat crew en route for clean-up. pic.twitter.com/ZNrbH0bVwF — Trooper Will Finn (@wspd5pio) July 3, 2019