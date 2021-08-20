As we near the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks, many people are reflecting on how life has changed since.

But people born after 2001 have only ever experienced a post-9/11 world.

We want to hear from young people in the Seattle area about what that has been like.

How do you think 9/11, the response and aftermath have influenced how our society sees security and surveillance?

How have you learned about the attacks and what followed? What do you think of that education?

The 2001 attacks had profound effects on American society, and gave rise to Islamophobic rhetoric still causing harm to Muslim American communities today. We’d particularly like to hear from Muslims in the Seattle area.

In addition to the questions above, what has your experience been during past 9/11 anniversaries? What has your community or family faced that you think stems from the 2001 attacks and the response that followed? How do you or those around you cope with those challenges? What do you hope changes?

