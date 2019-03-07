Triangle Associates, an environmental consulting firm, received grant money from World Wildlife Fund to conduct audits at participating Seattle schools in spring 2019, and to teach about reducing food waste. Seattle was one of nine cities across the U.S. selected to participate in this project.

