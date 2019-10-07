If you grew up around here, you probably know the Olympic Game Farm in Sequim as the home of animal stars from wilderness-adventure movies and TV shows like “Grizzly Adams” and “Charlie the Lonesome Cougar.” The storied drive-through zoo, where visitors can get closer to animals than almost anywhere in the country, has been a favorite family attraction for decades — and in recent years, the farm’s waving bears have become internet sensations, racking up tens of millions of hits on YouTube.

But an animal mistreatment suit lodged against the Game Farm last year by the Animal Legal Defense Fund suggests that there may be more to the story. And we’re diving deep into it.

We want to hear from you about your experience at the Game Farm. And most important, we want to see your photos from the trip. What sticks in your mind about the Game Farm? Send us those photos and we may use them in an upcoming story.

Email kalong@seattletimes.com your photos with this information: