Some bus drivers spoke to the School Board recently to ask for better work conditions and pay. “We’re overworked,” bus driver Sheryl Armstrong told the board.

Tacoma students with special needs were left without a way to get to school as some bus drivers didn’t show up for work Wednesday morning.

Tacoma Public Schools confirmed 22 bus drivers called in sick.

Wednesday marks the third day in a row bus drivers employed by Tacoma Public Schools to transport special-needs kids called in sick. Twenty-four bus drivers called in sick Monday, 26 on Tuesday.

“Service today will be similar to Monday and Tuesday. We have notified the affected families by recorded phone call,” said Dan Voelpel, communications director for Tacoma Public Schools.

Some bus drivers spoke to the School Board last month to ask for better work conditions and pay.

“We’re overworked,” bus driver Sheryl Armstrong told the board at a Sept. 27 meeting. “I have a lot of my co-workers here, you can ask. We’re putting in 10 plus hours every single day. It’s not safe.”

The union representing the 56 bus drivers, International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 286, was not involved with the sickout, union representative Margie Englund said in a letter to bus drivers Tuesday.

“IUOE Local 286 has become aware of numerous absences in the Transportation department of Tacoma Public Schools. the Union has not coordinated, nor condones a work stoppage in any way, shape or form,” the letter stated.

“In the event these absences are not due to illness, but some type of concerted activity, this is in violation of the collective bargaining agreement and you will be expected to report back to work immediately or face disciplinary action,” continued the letter.

The district has not received word from the union about any disciplinary action taken as of Wednesday morning, Voelpel said.

The district employs 56 bus drivers to transport students with special needs to school. They are not involved with transportation provider First Student, which began contracting with the district this fall and transports the majority of Tacoma students to school.