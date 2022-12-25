Two Tacoma Power substations in eastern Pierce County were “attacked” early Sunday, Tacoma Public Utilities said in a tweet Christmas morning.

As of 9 a.m., 7,300 customers in Pierce County had lost power.

Tacoma Public Utilities offered scant details about what happened, only that the matter had been referred to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“Deliberate physical damage occurred at two of our substations,” Tacoma Public Utilities spokesperson Rebekah Anderson said by email.

Sunday marked the seventh and eighth incidents in a string of attacks on electricity substations throughout Washington and Oregon this winter.

Puget Sound Energy, the Cowlitz County Public Utility District, Portland General Electric and Bonneville Power Administration told The Seattle Times they were cooperating with a federal investigation after substation attacks in November.

One of the attacks occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. A fence was cut and equipment damaged at a substation in Clackamas, Ore., according to the Bonneville Power Administration.

This is a developing story.