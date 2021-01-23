A Tacoma police officer drove through a group of pedestrians Saturday night, and a video being shared on social media shows people falling to the ground as the police SUV speeds up through the crowd.

Warning: The social media video below includes graphic content.

9th and Pacific Ave in Tacoma pic.twitter.com/C76iq2Eimw — Jason Gauthier (@jasonjgauthier) January 24, 2021

The (Tacoma) News Tribune reported that, according to police, one person was taken to a local hospital for a laceration.

Spokesperson Wendy Haddow told the newspaper the crowd had gathered at South Ninth Street between Court A and Pacific Avenue for street racing, and that after the police officer used his bullhorn to address the group, people began pounding on the SUV windows. The officer drove away because feared for his safety, Haddow said.

