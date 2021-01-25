The Tacoma police officer who drove his SUV into a crowd of people gathered for street racing was identified by the department Monday as Khanh Phan.

Phan, 58, has been with the Tacoma department for 29 1/2 years. He was placed on paid administrative leave after the incident, as is standard department policy.

Two people were hospitalized after the incident in downtown Tacoma on Saturday night. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The police department said Phan feared for his safety and drove forward as his SUV was surrounded by people who were banging on the windows. Videos, which show Phan’s SUV knock several people over and run over at least one, were widely shared on social media, and the incident spurred a protest in downtown Tacoma on Sunday night.

The case has been handed over to the Pierce County Force Investigation Team for review.