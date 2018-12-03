Layoffs will begin in February and last through December and follow the company's recent decision to outsource its printing business.

The Tacoma News Tribune will lay off 67 employees next year, according to the state Employment Security Department.

The affected positions are all related to the company’s recent decision to outsource printing and ad-inserting to other printers in the region early next year, Publisher David Zeeck said by phone. That decision was announced in a News Tribune article last week, in which Zeeck said affected employees will receive severance payments, continued company-subsidized health care benefits and outplacement support.

Layoffs are expected to begin Feb. 3, according to a posting by the employment security department. They’re planned to continue through Sept. 1, Zeech said. About 26 of the affected employees are full-time staff and the rest work part-time hours. He declined to comment further.

The state received notice of the layoffs on Nov. 29, according to the post.

The News Tribune is owned by the McClatchy Company.