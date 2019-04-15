A Tacoma man died after his kayak flipped in Lake Chelan on Saturday, according to the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was identified as Bonventure Gitau, 36, on Monday, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Gitau and a friend were thrown into the cold water north of the dock area at Lake Chelan State Park when their two-person kayak flipped around 3 p.m. Gitau’s friend made it to a nearby boat, but Gitau, who was not wearing a life vest, did not surface, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

People in the area called 911, and boaters began searching for Gitau. Park rangers, sheriff’s deputies, rescue swimmers from the fire department and paramedics joined the search, and his body was recovered about an hour later.