A large cloud of dark smoke could be seen rising from the Tacoma Tideflats as the sun began to rise Monday.

Firefighters are fighting a blaze that started early Monday at a Tacoma scrap-metal yard.

The fire started at about 2 a.m. at 2202 E. River St., according to a tweet from Tacoma Fire Department. It produced a dark plume several hundred feet high that could be seen from Interstate 5 after sunrise.

Crews were still cooling a pile of hot metals, according to the tweet sent out at 8:18 a.m.

The department urged the public to avoid inhaling the fumes.