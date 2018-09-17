A large cloud of dark smoke could be seen rising from the Tacoma Tideflats as the sun began to rise Monday.
Firefighters are fighting a blaze that started early Monday at a Tacoma scrap-metal yard.
The fire started at about 2 a.m. at 2202 E. River St., according to a tweet from Tacoma Fire Department. It produced a dark plume several hundred feet high that could be seen from Interstate 5 after sunrise.
Crews were still cooling a pile of hot metals, according to the tweet sent out at 8:18 a.m.
The department urged the public to avoid inhaling the fumes.
