The Tacoma City Council on Thursday announced it might ask Gov. Jay Inslee to order an independent review of the death of Manuel Ellis. The council is holding a special meeting Friday afternoon to discuss the matter.

The meeting was announced shortly after Ellis’ family held a news conference Thursday demanding an independent investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office. It was not immediately clear which agency would conduct an independent review.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating Ellis’ death. It is expected to send its findings to the Pierce County Prosecutor’s Office by next week.

Ed Troyer, the sheriff’s spokesman, said the department welcomes an independent review of its investigation. “We’re still going to do it, but if another agency wants to review it, that’s OK with us,” he said. “We’re transparent. We’ve got nothing to hide.”

Ellis, 33, died March 3 while being restrained by Tacoma police at the intersection of 96th Street South and Ainsworth Avenue.

This week, the Pierce County Medical Examiner’s Office finding that Ellis died of respiratory arrest because of hypoxia due to physical restraint became public.

Advertising

The four involved officers were placed on paid administrative leave Wednesday for a second time. They already had returned to duty after Ellis’ death.

Ellis’ relatives have repeatedly said they’re concerned about a lack of transparency from investigators and officials.

Their attorney, James Bible, said he’s pleased to hear the council may request an independent review.

“An independent investigation is exactly what’s needed here,” he said. “The Sheriff’s Department and Tacoma Police Department couldn’t possibly be objective in relation to this particular case.”

An independent investigation was the focus of the news conference held outside the County-City Building. Ellis’ family was joined by the Tacoma Action Collective and local chapter of the NAACP.

“We need you to all stand with us, to amplify your voices behind this family and help us call for justice,” said Jamika Scott, of Tacoma Action Collective. “Things like this can’t keep happening. We’re tired. We’re scared. We’re angry. And we all deserve better.”

Advertising

Gerald Hankerson, president of the NAACP’s Alaska-Oregon-Washington State Conference, said Black people are done talking and demand action.

“I’m tired of arguing with you about why we’re being killed by police,” he said. “I’m tired of excuses. I’m tired of debating it.” He called for the involved officers to be arrested and for an independent investigation.

“I’m calling on the governor. I’m calling on the Attorney General. Where you at?”

At a news conference Thursday, Inslee was asked whether the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department can do a truly independent investigation of Tacoma police in the death of Manuel Ellis.

“There may be some things we can do to give another overlay of independence, potentially from some other agency or potentially by the Attorney General’s [office],” he said. “We are considering options about that and we’ll probably have more to say about those in the upcoming days.”