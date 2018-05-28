Northwest rivers are running high and cold with spring snowmelt.

Rescuers Monday spent an hour searching, but could not locate a swimmer who leaped into Eagle Falls, a popular swimming hole near Index alongside Highway 2.

Crews were dispatched to the stretch of the South Fork of the Skykomish River just before 4 p.m. after reports that a man in his 20s had jumped into the water and did not surface, said Heather Chadwick, a public information officer for Snohomish County Fire District 7.

“Two people jumped in and tried to locate him. They did not find him,” Chadwick said. Those two people were able to get to shore safely. Then, a rescue crew arrived and searched for about an hour, before entering “recovery mode,” she said.

“Everybody wants to get on the water, but this is not a safe time of year to be on the river. It’s high, they’re running fast and it’s cold,” Chadwick said, noting that her department typically sees a spike in water-rescue calls this time of year.

The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office will lead efforts to recover the swimmer’s body.