Although Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far, it wasn't a record for the date. That was set in 1961, when the mercury topped 97 degrees

Temperatures reached 89 degrees on Thursday, making it the hottest day in Seattle yet.

The temperature was predicted to only reach 86 degrees — that’s what the National Weather Service (NWS) said Wednesday — but it edged a bit higher by Thursday afternoon.

While Thursday was the hottest day of the year so far, it isn’t a record. That was notched in 1961, when Seattle reached a sweltering 97 degrees on July 12.

The next couple of days should be a little cooler, according to Logan Johnson, a Seattle-based weather-service meteorologist with the NWS.

Seattle can expect a break from the heat over the weekend with temperatures five to six degrees lower on Friday and Saturday, ranging in the low to mid-80s, Logan said.

Logan said hotter temperatures could return Sunday and Monday.

The heat come on the heels of fire bans that some counties have put in place as a precaution. On Tuesday, a wildfire in Eastern Washington was one of the first to prompt federal aid during this wildfire season.