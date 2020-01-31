A three-day strike of about 7,800 nurses, caregivers and other staff of Swedish Medical Center is set to end at 7:30 a.m. Friday.

The workers — represented by Service Employees International Union (SEIU) Healthcare 1199NW — come from the hospital’s seven campuses, including First Hill, Cherry Hill, Ballard, Issaquah, Edmonds, Redmond and Mill Creek. Their strike began at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

In advance of the strike, Swedish temporarily closed emergency departments on its Ballard and Redmond campuses, as well as its Ballard labor and delivery unit. Some services at the Issaquah campus, including the Level II nursery and adult ICU, were moved to other facilities.

Swedish plans to reopen the emergency departments at 8 a.m. Friday and the labor and delivery unit at 9 a.m. Friday, according to a Thursday night statement from the hospital.

The hospital postponed all elective surgeries, patient classes and other non-urgent procedures until after the strike ended. Swedish spokespeople say the hospital is still working to set new dates for some procedures.

In preparation for the walkout, Swedish also hired a “few thousand” replacement nurses and caregivers from three different health-care agencies to fly in from all over the country and staff its hospitals from Tuesday to Sunday morning.

Although the strike was planned to last three days, the temporary workers will stay five days because the agencies require a five-day minimum contract, hospital spokespeople said Thursday.

They declined to give any more information about which agencies were used. They said all procedures under the replacement caregivers went “remarkably well.”

A National Labor Relations Board representative said the agency couldn’t comment on the Swedish strike because it’s an “ongoing matter that could potentially come before the board at some point.”

The union planned the walkout after almost 10 months of bargaining with hospital management.

The most recent contract the hospital offered included an 11.25% raise over four years — 3% retroactive to 2019; 3% in 2020; 2.75% in 2021; and 2.5% in 2022. SEIU countered with its own proposal, a 23.25% increase in wages over four years.

Some of the caregivers’ other primary concerns, which they say weren’t adequately addressed in the hospital’s contract, include staffing shortages, faulty equipment and a lack of security for patients and workers.

The last contract expired at the end of July and caregivers have been working without one for almost six months.