Under bright umbrellas and sheer plastic ponchos, striking nurses and other staff gathered in heavy rain outside Swedish Medical Center on First Hill to begin a three-day strike at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

They marched in front of multiple entrances to the hospital, chanted slogans, and cheered raucously when passing cars honked in support.

The Service Employees International Union Healthcare 1199NW, which represents the 7,800 registered nurses, caregivers and staff, said the strike would represent the largest for heath-care workers in recent history. It comes after almost 10 months of bargaining with hospital management.

Swedish decided over the weekend to close urgent care and emergency services at two of its campuses, Ballard and Redmond, starting at 7 p.m. Monday and lasting throughout the strike. Nurses were instantly critical of the move, questioning how hospital officials could realistically ensure the public knew those services would not be available for much of the week.

In addition to preparing to close the two emergency departments, Swedish has rescheduled all elective surgeries, patient classes and some other procedures for much of the week at some campuses. The hospital has reached out to patients about scheduled appointments with letters and by phone, Swedish spokeswoman Tiffany Moss said.

The labor and delivery unit at the Ballard campus already has closed, and won’t reopen at full capacity until Friday.

The strike is scheduled to end Friday morning.

The hospital said it is bringing in nurses from elsewhere this week.

The union delivered its strike notice to Swedish more than a week ago, which prompted hospital officials to pull their most recent offer and announce they would not return to the bargaining table until the picketing ended.

While the hospital’s most recent proposed contract includes an 11.25% raise over four years, workers say one of their biggest concerns isn’t adequately addressed: staffing.

Hospital administration keeps cutting vital staff, such as IV staff, leading to critical concerns about patient safety, float nurse Kate Waggoner said Tuesday morning.

“It’s a misnomer to say we’re striking over wages,” Millie Faber, a phone operator at the hospital, said Tuesday morning.

Across a narrow strip of concrete from the strikers as they began to picket, the hospital’s front windows and doors were lined with security guards in yellow and dark blue.

That’s in contrast to one of the workers’ complaints: “They will only hire one to two security guards for the entire hospital at night,” said Dawn Hennig, a pediatric nurse. “And they won’t put in metal detectors like we asked.”

Swedish is affiliated with Providence Health & Services. It has campuses in Seattle at Cherry Hill, First Hill and Ballard as well as in Edmonds, Issaquah, Mill Creek and Redmond.

Seattle Times staff reporters Elise Takahama and Mary Hudetz contributed to this story.