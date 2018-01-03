A series of small earthquakes occurred near Mount St. Helens overnight, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

The swarm of tremors began with a 3.9 magnitude quake that struck around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday east of Spirit Lake and was followed by 14 smaller tremors that shook the area.

The magnitude of the smaller quakes, many of which struck near Morton, Lewis County, ranged from magnitude 0.6 to to 2.7, according to the seismic network.

The last reported tremor occurred before 4 a.m. and there were few early reports of damage.