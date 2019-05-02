An SUV burst through a house in Skyway late Wednesday, tearing away a large section of the structure, according to the King County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was in the home at the time of the crash, which happened after the SUV driver had a medical issue, said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Sgt. Ryan Abbott.

Firefighters from Skyway, Renton and Tukwila worked to remove two people from the SUV, who were then treated for minor injuries at Valley Medical Center in Renton.

The crash occurred in the 12700 block of 64th Avenue South in Skyway.

Deputies on-scene of a vehicle into a house collision 12700 BLK 64 AVE S, Skyway. Both occupants of the vehicle extricated by @tukwilaFFs2088, @SkywayFire and @RentonFireL864 with minor injuries. No one in the house injured. pic.twitter.com/IXeQRIJi1s — King County Sheriff's Office PIO (@kingcosoPIO) May 2, 2019

There have been a number of recent incidents involving vehicles crashing into buildings in the region.

Last week, the mayor of Yakima mistook the gas pedal for the brake and drove an SUV through the front of a Rite Aid. She went about 30 feet in the building before stopping, according to The Yakima Herald-Republic. No one was injured.

An Auburn woman in her 70s drove her Subaru through her own home in March. She, too, had hit the gas instead of the brakes. She wasn’t injured.

And last month, a semitruck tore through a Pierce County house after being hit by a pickup. The semi, which was carrying a load of sand to a construction site, had so much momentum after being hit that it flattened the car in front of the Spanaway home before narrowly missing the two people asleep inside.