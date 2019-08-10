A 14-year-old boy, getting a driving lesson from his father, allegedly struck a woman and her two granddaughters while they waited at a bus stop in Marysville Saturday afternoon, police said.

The woman, 60, was taken to the Colby Campus of Providence Regional Medical Center, in Everett, in serious condition, said Marysville police Sgt. Pete Shove. Her granddaughters, ages 13 and 1-year-old, were also transported but did not immediately appear to have any injuries.

The incident occurred around 1:45 p.m., on State Avenue just north of Grove Street. The boy was driving a Jeep Cherokee, with his father in the vehicle. The SUV went off the roadway for an unknown reason, Shove said, striking the bus-stop bench where the two girls and their grandmother were seated.

The woman was holding her 1-year-old granddaughter at the time, the police sergeant said.

An investigation is pending, but no one was immediately cited.