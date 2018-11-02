The Corps of Engineers building in South Seattle was evacuated Friday morning.

A suspicious package delivered on Friday to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Seattle headquarters turned out to be an envelope with brochures, Kristin Tinsely, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Fire Department said.

The fire department’s Hazardous Materials team investigated the package in the industrial district at the 4700 block of East Marginal Way South, Tinsely said.

Tinsely said the building was evacuated as a precaution for around an hour while the HAZMAT team checked the envelope. The Seattle Police Department was also assisting on the scene.

The U.S. General Services Administration own the building and were not immediately available for