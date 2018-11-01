Multiple streets have been closed and delays should be expected, according to a tweet from Renton police.
Renton police are investigating a suspicious package that forced them to close roads around Boeing offices and evacuate one building Thursday.
The department wasn’t immediately available to provide more information.
