Police blocked off an area around the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle on Saturday, as they inspected a suspicious parked car.
The shutdown around First and Second avenues between Marion and Madison streets began before noon. Police announced the all-clear just before 1:15 p.m., saying the vehicle had been checked and streets re-opened.
Police had been examining a silver sedan with what KING 5 reported appeared to be 999 and a smiley face painted on the side.
Most Read Local Stories
- 'Seattle-ization'? American cities fear what's happened here | FYI Guy
- Gov. Jay Inslee offers pardons for thousands with misdemeanor pot convictions
- The orca and the orca catcher: How a generation of killer whales was taken from Puget Sound WATCH
- Seattle police release video of fatal shooting by officer on New Year's Eve
- 2 more Puget Sound orcas predicted to die in critically endangered population
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.