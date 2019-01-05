Police blocked off an area around the Henry M. Jackson Federal Building in downtown Seattle on Saturday, as they inspected a suspicious parked car.

The shutdown around First and Second avenues between Marion and Madison streets began before noon. Police announced the all-clear just before 1:15 p.m., saying the vehicle had been checked and streets re-opened.

Police had been examining a silver sedan with what KING 5 reported appeared to be 999 and a smiley face painted on the side.