Sandeep Singh, 35, was taken into custody Sunday in Blaine on a felony vehicular-homicide warrant in the 2017 crash.

BELLINGHAM — Authorities say a Kent man was arrested at the Canadian border on a warrant stemming from a seven-vehicle crash in 2017 that killed one person.

The Bellingham Herald reports 35-year-old Sandeep Singh was taken into custody Sunday in Blaine by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations on a felony vehicular-homicide warrant.

Singh is accused of driving a semitrailer while intoxicated near Tumwater in connection with the crash.

Singh is a citizen of India who is a lawful permanent resident of the United States.

He was heading north into Canada, U.S. Customs and Border Protection spokesperson Jason Givens told The Bellingham Herald Monday, and got turned around by the Canadian Border Services Agency and sent back to the U.S.

He was booked into Whatcom County Jail on a National Crime Information Center warrant.

It wasn’t known if he had an attorney.