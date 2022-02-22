PORTLAND — A man whom a roommate said frequently railed against antifa activists is now a suspect in a shooting on Saturday evening that unfolded as protesters gathered in a park before a march.

One woman died and five others were wounded, including the suspect, who is hospitalized in serious condition. The suspect has been named in various media reports and by the Portland Police Bureau, but The Seattle Times does not typically name suspects who have not been charged with a crime.

“Detectives are working closely with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to share facts and review potential evidence to determine potential charges,” the Portland Police Bureau said a statement Tuesday.

Police did not say how the suspect was wounded but indicated in an earlier statement that some of the protesters were armed.

The suspect lives in an apartment building in northeast Portland. His roommate, Kristine Christenson, said he was becoming increasingly angry and isolated. He frequently complained about the liberal politics in Oregon, gun control laws and COVID-19 restrictions. He also talked about antifa, sometimes threatening violence against protesters.

“During the last two years, it’s gotten really bad,” Christenson said. “He talks about how much he hates protesters. He makes me very uncomfortable. He has made me very uncomfortable for a while.”

The shooting was part of a broader wave of gun violence in Portland that included a record number homicides in 2022.

The Saturday bloodshed has caused anguish and outrage among veterans of the Portland protest movement, some of whom on Sunday took over a police briefing of reporters to denounce law enforcement officers and journalists. Police on Tuesday identified the woman who died at the scene as June Knightly, 60.

Knightly frequently participated in marches against racial injustice. She has assisted in keeping protesters safe from traffic, and that was the job she was doing when she was killed, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The Saturday event in Normandale Park in northeast Portland was organized in support of Amir Locke, a 22-year-old Black man killed Feb. 2 by Minneapolis police, and Patrick Kimmons, a Black man slain in 2018 by Portland police.

Four residents who live near the park said that they heard a brief, loud argument, then shots were fired as activists gathered.

“I heard this man’s voice say, ‘You don’t bring this [expletive] into our neighborhood,’ then gunfire,” said Mike MacRae, who lives across the street from the park.

A fifth area resident who lives in the same apartment complex as the suspect said she saw the suspect arguing with some protesters before the gunfire. Citing concerns for her safety, she asked not to be identified.

The suspect’s brother, Aurthur Killion, said his brother was unhappy with overall attitudes

in Oregon, and wanted to move out of the state. “The only thing that was keeping him there was his job,” Killion said.

Another brother, John Killion, told The Oregonian the suspect had multiple issues with protesters who had threatened him and others in the past.

“He said he was ready to defend himself,” Killion told The Oregonian. “He had no love for them. But he’s not some right-wing nutjob.”

The Portland Police Bureau has described the investigation into the Saturday shooting as complex and said detectives are working closely with the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office to share facts and evidence. On Tuesday, a Bureau statement said “people at the scene removed critical evidence.”

Christenson said he was taking a nap when the incident occurred, and later was visited by Portland police.

Christenson said the suspect had guns at the apartment. Neighbors also said they saw him armed on occasion.

Hayden Finley, an apartment complex resident, recalled how the suspect once wielded a gun as he chased away a homeless person searching a trash can at the apartment complex

“He would come out with a gun and be like, ‘Hey, you need to get out of here … He always had a gun with him,” Finley said.