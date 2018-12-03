Police said previously they were investigating the shooting as an accident. The girl's mother says she doesn't believe it was accidental.

Police say a 16-year-old Mountlake Terrace boy suspected of fatally shooting a 17-year-old Edmonds girl has been found and taken into custody.

KOMO-TV reported Monday that the 16-year-old had been at large since Gala Zuehlke was found shot to death Friday in her unit at Horizon Park Apartments.

Police said previously they were investigating the shooting as an accident. The girl’s mother, Amanda Intveld, says she doesn’t believe it was accidental.

Police say her body was found by a friend inside the apartment where she lived with her father.

Police say Zuehlke knew the shooter, who was reported missing by his family about 10 days before the shooting.

No further information was immediately available.