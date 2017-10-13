The survivor of an attack on a Portland light-rail train where two people were stabbed to death has returned to college and says he’s ready to “at least pretend to lead some semblance of a normal life.”

PORTLAND — The survivor of an attack on a Portland light-rail train where two people were stabbed to death has returned to college and says he’s ready to “at least pretend to lead some semblance of a normal life.”

Micah Fletcher, 21, on Thursday held his first news conference since the May attack where he and two other men intervened after authorities said a man boarded a train and yelled hateful comments at two black teenage girls, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported.

Authorities said 35-year-old Jeremy Christian then turned his attention to the three men and stabbed each of them in the neck, killing Taliesin Namkai-Meche and Ricky Best. All three have been called heroes for confronting Christian, who has pleaded not guilty to the deaths. Court proceedings are ongoing.

The neck wound to Fletcher broke his jaw bone and came within millimeters of his carotid artery. Fletcher said the path to recovery hasn’t been easy, but he expressed hope that his return to Portland State University would help ease that path.

“It’s a true privilege to come back,” Fletcher said. “It means I can at least pretend to lead some semblance of a normal life.”