King County voters’ support for the construction of five crisis care centers grew slightly according to the latest election results, with 54.9% of voters in support as of Wednesday afternoon, compared to 45.1% against the measure.

The lead grew by nearly 1 percentage point from Tuesday night’s tally.

By Wednesday afternoon, 332,726 ballots have been counted, representing 24.1% of registered voters, with more expected over the coming days.

County officials predict voter turnout to end up around 33%, a figure typically seen in many odd-year special elections.

If approved, the proposed King County Crisis Care Centers levy is expected to raise $1.2 billion over nine years through a property tax to fund the creation of the local crisis system, which would treat people in need of treatment for substance use, or any kind of emotional or behavioral health challenges. A homeowner with a property valued at the median in King County could expect to pay about $121 more annually in taxes.

County officials expect the first two crisis centers to open in 2026, with the final facility slated for 2030. In the meantime, levy funds are expected to support immediate investments in supportive housing programs and money toward existing mental health facilities beginning next year.

The facilities would connect people in crisis to a detox program or sobering center, if necessary, with one center specifically focusing on youth. Law enforcement and first responders could drop off people, diverting them from jails and emergency departments. Likewise, family members could make referrals and individuals could self-refer, though the centers would operate on a voluntary basis.

In a statement, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell said, “We need more tools to support those in need, keep communities safe, and rebuild lives. As results continue to come in, I am optimistic that — thanks to the voters — the Crisis Care Center Levy will deliver new resources and proven treatments to help those in need.”

The Ballmer Group, which funds The Seattle Times Mental Health Project, is among the organizations that contributed to the levy campaign, which raised more than $552,000. Times editors and reporters operate independently of our funders and maintain full editorial control over our journalism.

Other supporters of the levy include Amazon, Microsoft, and nearly 20 city and county officials, as well as two state representatives.