It’s not going to be the best year to see the Perseids meteor shower; outshining much of the view will be the last supermoon of the year, the full sturgeon moon.

The Perseids, debris from the Swift-Tuttle comet, usually bring as many as 50-100 “shooting stars” per hour at its peak and are visible this year on Aug. 12-13, according to NASA Blogs.

While the debris remnants circle the Earth once a year, providing a vivid meteor shower to late summer night skies, the comet itself orbits the sun only every 133 years and is due to pass next in 2125.

“Sadly, this year’s Perseids peak will see the worst possible circumstances for spotters,” said NASA astronomer Bill Cooke, who leads the Meteoroid Environment Office at NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

But while you might not see the Perseids this year, the final supermoon of the year will be hard to miss. A supermoon occurs when the moon’s orbit is closest to Earth at the same time the moon is full, according to NASA.

But the full moon will not completely obscure any chance to see the Perseids.

Mike McFarland, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle, said people might be able to see a few meteors, if they’re lucky. Positioning yourself behind something that blocks the moon and streetlights should help, he said.

It’s a shine off! 🌌

However, he said, it hardly seems worth it.

McFarland used to drive up to Mount Pilchuck, which he says is the perfect stargazing spot, to see the Perseids. He’d stay up all night, facing north or northeast, where the constellation Perseus rises, and see hundreds of meteors, of which a dozen or so were stunners.

Compared to that, “tonight’s forecast is exactly as bad as it gets for starwatching,” he said. “We wouldn’t even try with the moon like this.”