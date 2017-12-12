The board didn’t reject the proposal to drop “Robert E.” from a school’s name, and two members indicated an openness to discussing it. But no motion was made to approve the proposal, and the topic was put on the board’s Jan. 8 agenda.

EAST WENATCHEE — Drop “Robert E.” from the school name.

That was Eastmont Superintendent Garn Christensen’s recommendation to the School Board on Monday night — a change in his previous stance to stay neutral in the debate over whether to change the name of Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

“With growing community concern, I don’t think it’s in the best interest of the district to leave it as it is,” he said in an interview Monday before the board met.

“I hope you will seriously consider making the change to allow the community to move forward,” he later told the board.

Board President Chris Gibbs supported the compromise, swayed by concerns, he said, about negative national attention for the valley reminiscent of and including the Alar apple scare and the sex-abuse prosecutions scandal.

“The divide in the community is a microcosm of the national debate on racism,” he said.

Board member Dave Piepel, who had just taken the oath of office at the beginning of the meeting, said he would not object to changing the school name in the interest of repairing the divide in the community.

“It’s not about the general,” he said.

The other three board members were not convinced.

Steve Piccirillo repeated previous statements that he does not see a problem with the school’s name as it is. Changing the name is not a logical step, but one being pushed on the board, he said.

“It’s my opinion that it’s not in the long-term best interest of the school district,” he said.

No motion was made to approve Christensen’s proposal and the topic was put on the board’s Jan. 8 agenda.

Several community members voiced their support for changing the school’s name, including Carol Wardell and East Wenatchee Mayor Steve Lacy.

Lacy said he is most concerned about the divisive debate’s impact on the community.

“It think this would be a good compromise,” he said of Christensen’s proposal.

Community members proposed changing the school’s name in response to a violent confrontation Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia, between white supremacists, who were protesting the removal of a Robert E. Lee monument from the University of Virginia, and counterprotesters. A national outcry against Confederate memorials followed, including a look at Eastmont’s Robert E. Lee Elementary School.

At its Oct. 23 meeting, the School Board accepted testimony and petitions from both sides — those wanting to change the name and those determined to keep the name. At the meeting’s conclusion, board members voted to put the question to voters on the 2018 November general election ballot.

Since then, those seeking a name change have kept up the pressure, asking the board to reconsider its decision, publicly questioning the legality of the decision-making process with suggestions that the decision to put the matter to a vote was made behind closed doors.