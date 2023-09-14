Barney the harbor seal smiled Tuesday at his treats and birthday cake made of ice and fish, as he celebrated his 38th birthday — considered roughly 98 in human years.

A true Seattleite, Barney was born at the Seattle Aquarium in 1985.

“The typical life span for an adult male harbor seal maxes out probably about 25 years, so he’s a super senior,” said Tim Kuniholm, the aquarium’s senior director of public relations and strategic partnerships.

Barney has cataracts in his eyes. During feeding time, which is three times a day, he and the other harbor seals get training sessions in addition to health checkups.

“Outside of the feeding and training sessions, his routine is to typically sleep a lot — he takes a lot of naps,” said Kelli Lee, an animal specialist. “A lot of times he snoozes at the bottom of the water.”