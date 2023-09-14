Barney the harbor seal smiled Tuesday at his treats and birthday cake made of ice and fish, as he celebrated his 38th birthday — considered roughly 98 in human years.
A true Seattleite, Barney was born at the Seattle Aquarium in 1985.
“The typical life span for an adult male harbor seal maxes out probably about 25 years, so he’s a super senior,” said Tim Kuniholm, the aquarium’s senior director of public relations and strategic partnerships.
Barney has cataracts in his eyes. During feeding time, which is three times a day, he and the other harbor seals get training sessions in addition to health checkups.
“Outside of the feeding and training sessions, his routine is to typically sleep a lot — he takes a lot of naps,” said Kelli Lee, an animal specialist. “A lot of times he snoozes at the bottom of the water.”
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.