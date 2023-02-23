Sunshine lovers can plan to soak up the light Friday before the weekend arrives with more fresh snow showers in the Puget Sound region.

Friday is expected to stay dry with high temperatures in the mid-30s, said Kayla Mazurkiewicz, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Temperatures will remain cool throughout the region as Saturday rolls in, with temperatures expected to be in the low to mid-40s, she said.

Cold-air masses will move into the area overnight Saturday and into Sunday morning, creating the potential for some rain and fresh snow showers, Mazurkiewicz said.

Overnight temperatures over the weekend are expected to be “well below freezing,” she said.

The potential for snow in some areas including the Seattle metro area is strong on Sunday, Mazurkiewicz said.

Rain or potential snowfall is expected to continue into Monday, though overnight temperatures will “scurry away” from reaching below freezing levels.

“So looking into next week we’ll kind of be on the same boat there,” Mazurkiewicz said.