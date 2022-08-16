Cleanup of a sunken vessel, the Aleutian Isle, was complicated Monday when commercial dive and salvage teams found the boat had shifted and sunk an additional 100 feet, according to the Washington State Department of Ecology.

Ty Keltner, communications manager for the ecology department’s spill program, said divers on Monday hoped to plug vents and remove fuel from the boat, which sank Saturday. But the vessel shifted and sank further below the surface, Keltner said. The commercial fishing vessel was located in waters around 200 feet deep, the department said Monday night.

“We’ve got to figure out what they are going to do,” he said. “This presents additional logistical challenges.”

(1/3) #EveningUpdate Operations continued today on the #AluetianIsleReponse. Divers could not initially locate the vessel despite previous side-scan sonar having located the boat. In the past 36 hours the vessel has shifted positions and is now located in waters… pic.twitter.com/B2tF194FmC — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) August 16, 2022

Officials are continuing to monitor for whales, which have not been observed in the vicinity.

The Coast Guard received a distress call from the vessel, which was taking on water, at about 2 p.m. Saturday.

All five crew members were rescued by good Samaritans before the Coast Guard arrived, according to Petty Officer Michael Clark of the U.S. Coast Guard 13th District Pacific Northwest.

The crew estimated there was about 2,500 gallons of diesel out of 4,000-gallon capacity onboard and 100 gallons or so of lubricant and other oils used in boat engines when it sunk off Sunset Point on San Juan Island, Keltner said.