Sunday was Seattle’s hottest day in 11 years, tying the record of 98 degrees for the day, and cities across Washington also set or tied records for the date.

The city recorded the high temperature at its official weather site at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport at 5 p.m. That’s the hottest temperature the city has recorded since 2007 — the year that the city’s all-time high was shattered with a temperature of 103.

And it also tied the record for Aug. 16, which was set in 1967. To the north, Bellingham reached 89, tying the record for the day. And to the south, Olympia broke its record, hitting 99.

The heat was brought on by a broad area of high pressure that set up over the Western states and was centered on the Great Basin. “It nosed enough north to influence us in the Seattle area,” said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service’s Seattle office.

The heat prompted forecasters to issue an excessive heat warning Sunday for the Cascades, a heat advisory for Seattle and a red flag warning for fire danger for the Cascade foothills — the kinds of warnings that are issued infrequently for Western Washington.

But, like rain in November, you can count on cooler temperatures coming back. The National Weather Service says the area will gradually cool down starting Monday, when highs will drop into the 80s, Kristell said.

On Thursday and Friday, the temperature will drop still more, closer to the mid-70s that are typical of this time of year; there’s a slight chance of showers on Thursday night and Friday, especially along the coast. Weak high pressure returns next weekend for more dry weather.