By
Seattle Times staff photographer
Most Read Local Stories
- Microsoft employee charged with attempted murder in unprovoked stabbing
- Light snow continues into Sunday morning in Seattle; a foot or more in the passes
- Man charged with murder in Seattle to be released while awaiting trial
- Where did King County's mental health beds go?
- Seattle-area weather: Subfreezing temperatures, another chance of snow WATCH
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.